Bystanders help lift flipped Dodge off Genoa teen

Bystanders helped emergency responders lift a flipped Dodge Charger off a Genoa teenager who’d become trapped as a result of a crash on Wednesday on Five Points Road, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Genoa 18-year-old suffered major injuries in the crash and was transported to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb by Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District personnel, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

He was found trapped underneath the roof of the Dodge Charger, prompting deputies to respond to the scene, according to the release.

Bystanders helped first responders lift the car to free the driver, deputies said. A 2016 Dodge Charger is at least 3,960 pounds.

Deputies believe the driver was headed south on Five Points Road, south of Baseline Road, when his vehicle missed a curve and flipped over in a ditch. Authorities said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Deputies responded to the crash at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday. It’s not clear how long the driver was trapped.