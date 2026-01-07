‘I’m very grateful:’ DeKalb School District 428 has its next superintendent

Billy Hueramo, the DeKalb school district's director of teaching and learning for elementary education, was announced as the district’s likely next superintendent on Dec. 23, 2025. (Photo Provided by DeKalb School District 428)

In an emotional speech this week, Billy Hueramo accepted his newly approved contract as superintendent of DeKalb School District 428 schools.

His first day in his new role will be July 1.

Hueramo took to the podium at a special school board meeting Monday to express gratitude to everyone who entrusted him with taking on the job as the district’s next superintendent.

“I just want to thank everyone,” Hueramo said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”

Hueramo will assume a position currently filled by Minerva Garcia-Sanchez, who remains under contract with the district through June 30.

Garcia-Sanchez decided not to renew her contract last year.

The agreement, as unanimously approved this week, will allow Hueramo to assume the position of superintendent and is for 3 years, running through June 30, 2029.

The contract shows that Hueramo will be paid an annual salary of $215,000. He will also receive employee health insurance benefits.

Hueramo will be entitled to up to 20 working days of paid vacation time every year, in addition to 15 sick days and 4 personal leave days, the contract shows.

The agreement stipulates that he will be subject to annual performance reviews.

Fighting back tears, Hueramo gave a special shout-out to his mom.

“It’s hard not to cry with my mom here,” Hueramo said. “Thank you. Thank you.”

Hueramo gave thanks to everyone who has supported him.

“I’m very blessed to be able to be in the position that I am in,” he said. “All of you who have been part of this journey know who you are.”