Geneva chamber: Geneva Restaurant Week is Jan. 17-25

The new year offers several opportunities filled with new beginnings, self-care and thrilling adventures.

The beginning of the year is the perfect time for you to sit down and focus on everything you want to accomplish and figure out all the places you want to try. Tie your boots, zip up your coat and put your gloves on as you venture out to the local biking/hiking trails, zoom down a sledding hill or glide along the ice at an ice-skating rink.

Geneva has a place for everyone to do whatever is on their mind that day.

If staying in and being warm is more up your alley, Geneva’s Restaurant Week is perfect for you. Geneva has a wide range of dining options from a pastry for breakfast, a sandwich for lunch or a fine dining experience for dinner. Geneva has it all from Jan. 17-25 during Geneva’s Restaurant Week.

Geneva’s Restaurant Week offers nine days of discounted food items at some of Geneva’s delicious restaurants. Explore local, small businesses throughout the city, so you don’t have to wash dishes after eating. Join us as we celebrate all of Geneva’s unique eatery options.

There are no tickets or passes needed to participate in Restaurant Week.

At the participating restaurant, let the server know that you’re interested in the special Restaurant Week deal. For a complete list of participating restaurants including those participating in the Northern Illinois Food Bank partnership, visit genevachamber.com.

Along with Restaurant Week, make sure to mark all of our other 2026 festivals and events down in your calendars!

Geneva Restaurant Week: Jan. 17-25

Coffee Crawl: April 18

Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale: April 24-25

Swedish Days: June 24-28

Classic Car Shows: Thursdays in July and August

Geneva Arts Fair: July 25-26

Festival of the Vine: Sept. 11-13

Annual Golf Outing: Sept. 21

Cocoa & Chocolate Crawl: Nov. 7

Christmas Walk: Dec. 4

Holiday House Tour: Dec. 4-5

Elisa Reamer is communications coordinator for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.