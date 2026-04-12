CeCe Teneal performs “Divas of Soul” tribute concert in Ottawa April 16

The Ottawa Concert Association will present “Divas of Soul,” a tribute concert featuring award-winning vocalist CeCe Teneal, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at Central School in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Dale Wolf)

The Ottawa Concert Association will present “Divas of Soul,” a tribute concert featuring award-winning vocalist CeCe Teneal, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at Central School in Ottawa. The performance closes the 2025-2026 concert season.

The show celebrates 30 years of chart-topping music from Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and other soul and R&B legends. The performance features hits spanning the Disco Era, Broadway and pop music.

Teneal has been nominated for four Independent Music Awards and won Best Gospel Song and Best R&B Album in 2011, as well as Best Soul/Funk/Fusion Song in 2018.

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation and the Illinois Art Council provide partial support for the concert series.

For tickets, contact Beth at 815-228-6474. For more information, visit ottawaconcertassociation.com.