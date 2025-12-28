Two-time defending champ DeKalb bests Springfield Southeast in Dayton Classic opener

DeKalb fended off pesky Springfield Southeast for a 58-49 win in the last opening-round game of the 98th Chuck Dayton Classic on Saturday night.

Springfield Southeast pulled within three points, 44-41 with 4:19 left to play, but that was as close as the Spartans got. Myles Newman responded as he had all evening, by sinking a clutch basket – a 3-pointer from the left corner - to return the momentum back to DeKalb.

The Barbs outscored Springfield Southeast 14- 8 in the remaining minutes to preserve the win.

“They made us speed up a little bit, more than we wanted to. We missed a lot of shots around the rim, but once we settled in, we had some good possessions. We just needed more of them,” said DeKalb coach Mike Reynolds. “We also missed a couple of rebounds that we should have had.

“Overall, I was proud of our guys.”

DeKalb (4-5), the two-time defending tournament champion, will play Galesburg (6-4), 70-55 winners over Chicago Intrinsic, in a 1:30 p.m. quarterfinal game Monday.

Reynolds coached the Silver Streaks before he came to DeKalb.

“That’s not something I love to do, but it’s the way the bracket is. I know a lot of the guys and coaches,” Reynolds said about playing his old team. “And I know our kids will come to play and play hard.”

Springfield Southeast scored first on a 3-pointer by Spartans freshman Lamar Coleman (eight points) 30 seconds into the contest. Kev’Ron House, who led the Spartans’ scoring with 11 points, put his squad up 7-2 halfway through the period. DeKalb ended the quarter with a 9-2 run to lead 11-9 at the end of the frame.

After a low-scoring second quarter, the Barbs led 25-16 at halftime.

DeKalb started to pull away in the third, outscoring the Spartans 15-11 to start the fourth quarter with its biggest lead, 40-27.

Springfield Southeast made its first comeback run in the opening minutes of the last period. The Spartans started the quarter on a 9-0 run ending with a House basket and free throw narrowing the Barbs’ lead to 40-36. Newman stopped the streak with a basket underneath.

The senior led all scorers with 22 points.

Springfield Southeast (0-9), with a starting lineup of three freshmen, nearly matched DeKalb on the boards pulling down, 34 rebounds to the Barbs’ 38.

Bryan Miller earned a double-double for DeKalb by grabbing 13 rebounds and scoring 12 points. Derion Slaughter (13) and Gabriel Crump (11) both finished with double-digit scoring.

Springfield Southeast’s Josiah Turner finished with 10 points.