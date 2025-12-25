Here’s where DeKalb County mobile food pantry will be in January

Rooted For Good released a list of January locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, with no requirements necessary.
Rooted For Good works to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.
Grow Mobile dates in January:
- 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Clinton Township Community Building, 160 W. Lincoln Highway, Waterman
- 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
- 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 15 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
- 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
- 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 29 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb