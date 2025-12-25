Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Chronicle

Here’s where DeKalb County mobile food pantry will be in January

Rooted For Good lists January Grow Mobile food pantry dates

Rooted for Good shelves are stocked Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in DeKalb as the food pantry prepares for the potential impact of SNAP benefits being cut off due to the government shut down and the large influx of new patrons it may bring.

Shaw Local file photo – Rooted for Good shelves are stocked Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

By Kate Santillan

Rooted For Good released a list of January locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, with no requirements necessary.

Rooted For Good works to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in January:

  • 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Clinton Township Community Building, 160 W. Lincoln Highway, Waterman
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
  • 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 15 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
  • 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
  • 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 29 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
LocalDeKalb CountyDeKalbSycamoreDeKalb County Front HeadlinesFood distributionFood PantryComplimentary Article