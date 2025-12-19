Sycamore accepts Heron Creek water infrastructure into public works

Shaw Local file photo – The City of Sycamore water tower looms over Peace Road on a snowy Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

Sycamore officials have accepted a public sanitary sewer and water main into the city’s waterworks after the infrastructure was installed in the Stonegate of Heron Creek development.

City Manager Michael Hall said on Monday that all of the conditions needed for the city to accept the infrastructure that sits below the ground in Heron Creek into the city’s public works system have been met.

In a Dec. 4 letter, city engineer Mark Bushnell told Hall that Fischer Excavating and its subcontractors completed the installation and partial testing of the public sanitary sewer and water main improvements for the residential complex.

“These improvements serve the development and are limited to the mainline sanitary sewer and water main improvements,” Bushnell wrote. “Roadways and storm sewer will also remain privately owned and maintained.”

Bushnell and other members of the city’s public works team were on site when the new water main and public sanitary sewer were installed, according to city documents.

On Monday, the Sycamore City Council unanimously voted for the city to accept the improvements into the city’s public works system.

“Mark has checked this out,” Hall said before the vote. “There is compliance and improvements, and the city is assuming maintenance now, so we’re just looking for acceptance of those public improvements now.”