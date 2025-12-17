Sycamore changes speed limits, street parking to multiple intersections

Some streets in Sycamore will no longer have street parking on school days, and others will have reduced speed limits after the Sycamore City Council approved changes to the city’s road laws on Monday.
The changes were authorized in a unanimous vote during a Sycamore City Council meeting attended by about 20 people. No one from the public spoke during the meeting’s public comment period.
During the meeting, Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall said changes to signs, speed limits and other laws for at least seven city intersections and roads stemmed from a desire to create safer streets.
“This is the amendment changes that the city engineer put together based on objective looks at different intersections, yield signs, speed limits and parking limits,” Hall said. “This reflects current conditions and improves safety, and it’s kind of clear that’s why it was brought forward to everybody.”
Those changes range from adding a stop sign at intersections that currently have yield signs to decreasing the speed limit and removing a Class 2 truck route.
Two intersections that currently have yield signs would get stop signs, and one street would have its speed limit reduced by 10 mph, according to city documents.
Hall said City Engineer Mark Bushnell was responsible for the work that went into preparing the group of changes to the city’s road laws. Third Ward Alderwoman Nancy Copple took note of that effort.
“I just really appreciate the thoroughness,” Copple said. “Like every single street got looked at. I really appreciate that. Thank you for the work, Mark.”
These are the changes to Sycamore’s road laws and signs that were approved by the City Council on Monday, according to city documents:
- Baron Drive and Millbridge Drive, at their intersection with Ward Boulevard, will get stop signs.
- South Prairie Drive, from Thornwood Drive to Borden Avenue, will have a speed limit of 30 mph, down from 40.
- Motel Road, from the city’s eastern limit to the city’s southern limit, will have a speed limit of 35 mph.
- The east side of Fair Street, from DeKalb Avenue to Alma, will become a no-parking zone.
- The west side of Fair Street, from Sunset Lane to 200 feet south of the centerline of Sunset Lane, will be no parking.
- Borden Avenue, from South Prairie Drive to Foxpointe Drive, will become a limited-load street. That will prohibit the use of vehicles with a weight, including their loads, of more than 8,000 pounds from the road. That restriction currently ends at Peace Road, according to city documents.
- Meadow Lane, from Route 23 to Spartan Trail, will be removed as a designated truck route. City officials hope trucks will be rerouted toward Peace Road and Prairie Drive, documents show.