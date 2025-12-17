Sycamore changes speed limits, street parking to multiple intersections

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall speaks to the Sycamore City Council on Dec. 15, 2025, as 2nd Ward Alderman Chuck Stowe and City Attorney Keith Foster listen. (Camden Lazenby)

Some streets in Sycamore will no longer have street parking on school days, and others will have reduced speed limits after the Sycamore City Council approved changes to the city’s road laws on Monday.

The changes were authorized in a unanimous vote during a Sycamore City Council meeting attended by about 20 people. No one from the public spoke during the meeting’s public comment period.

During the meeting, Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall said changes to signs, speed limits and other laws for at least seven city intersections and roads stemmed from a desire to create safer streets.

“This is the amendment changes that the city engineer put together based on objective looks at different intersections, yield signs, speed limits and parking limits,” Hall said. “This reflects current conditions and improves safety, and it’s kind of clear that’s why it was brought forward to everybody.”

Those changes range from adding a stop sign at intersections that currently have yield signs to decreasing the speed limit and removing a Class 2 truck route.

Two intersections that currently have yield signs would get stop signs, and one street would have its speed limit reduced by 10 mph, according to city documents.

Hall said City Engineer Mark Bushnell was responsible for the work that went into preparing the group of changes to the city’s road laws. Third Ward Alderwoman Nancy Copple took note of that effort.

“I just really appreciate the thoroughness,” Copple said. “Like every single street got looked at. I really appreciate that. Thank you for the work, Mark.”

These are the changes to Sycamore’s road laws and signs that were approved by the City Council on Monday, according to city documents: