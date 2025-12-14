Speed limit changes, sign changes proposed at multiple Sycamore intersections

Sycamore officials could opt to authorize changes to signs, speed limits and other laws for at least seven intersections and roads inside the city Monday, according to city documents released Friday.
Those changes range from adding a stop sign at intersections that currently have yield signs to decreasing the speed limit and removing a Class 2 truck route.
City Engineer Mark Bushnell told City Manager Michael Hall in a Dec. 3 letter that the proposed changes to traffic instruction and signage are the result of a collaboration among city departments.
“City staff – including members of the police, public works and engineering departments – have worked collaboratively to address concerns regarding traffic safety,” Bushnell wrote. “The following changes are intended to address stop-sign placement, no-parking zones in school areas, speed limits and truck routes.”
Two intersections that currently have yield signs would get stop signs, and one street would have its speed limit reduced by 10 mph, according to the proposed changes.
The Sycamore City Council could waive the first reading of the proposed changes Monday, enabling them to take a final vote on the proposal during the 6 p.m. meeting.
These are the proposed changes to Sycamore’s road laws and signs, according to city documents:
- Baron Drive and Millbridge Drive, at their intersection with Ward Boulevard, would receive stop signs.
- South Prairie Drive, from Thornwood Drive to Borden Avenue, would have a speed limit of 30 mph. It is currently 40 mph, according to the city.
- Motel Road, from the city’s eastern limit to the city’s southern limit, would have a speed limit of 35 mph.
- The east side of Fair Street, from DeKalb Avenue to Alma, would become a no-parking zone.
- The west side of Fair Street, from Sunset Lane to 200 feet south of the centerline of Sunset Lane, would be no parking.
- Borden Avenue, from South Prairie Drive to Foxpointe Drive, would become a limited-load street. That would prohibit the use of vehicles with a weight, including their loads, of more than 8,000 pounds from the road. That restriction currently ends at Peace Road, according to city documents.
- Meadow Lane, from Route 23 to Spartan Trail, would be removed as a designated truck route. City officials hope trucks will be rerouted toward Peace Road and Prairie Drive, documents show.