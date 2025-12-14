Speed limit changes, sign changes proposed at multiple Sycamore intersections

Shaw Local file photo – Sycamore officials could opt to authorize changes to signs, speed limits and other laws for at least seven intersections and roadways inside the city on Monday, according to city documents released Friday. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore officials could opt to authorize changes to signs, speed limits and other laws for at least seven intersections and roads inside the city Monday, according to city documents released Friday.

Those changes range from adding a stop sign at intersections that currently have yield signs to decreasing the speed limit and removing a Class 2 truck route.

City Engineer Mark Bushnell told City Manager Michael Hall in a Dec. 3 letter that the proposed changes to traffic instruction and signage are the result of a collaboration among city departments.

“City staff – including members of the police, public works and engineering departments – have worked collaboratively to address concerns regarding traffic safety,” Bushnell wrote. “The following changes are intended to address stop-sign placement, no-parking zones in school areas, speed limits and truck routes.”

Two intersections that currently have yield signs would get stop signs, and one street would have its speed limit reduced by 10 mph, according to the proposed changes.

The Sycamore City Council could waive the first reading of the proposed changes Monday, enabling them to take a final vote on the proposal during the 6 p.m. meeting.

These are the proposed changes to Sycamore’s road laws and signs, according to city documents: