Kishwaukee College to hold fall commencement ceremony Dec. 13

Kishwaukee College fall 2024 semester graduates

Kishwaukee College fall 2024 semester graduates (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

By Shaw Local News Network

Kishwaukee College will host a commencement ceremony for its fall semester graduates this month.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 in the college’s gymnasium, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The ceremony honors graduates earning science, fine arts, engineering science, general studies, arts and applied science degrees. Students also will be honored with certificates of completion, Illinois high school diplomas and short-term program credentials.

Attendees can enter the gymnasium through doors six or 58. Parking is available in Lot B.

For information, call 815-825-9786 or email janderson8@kish.edu.

