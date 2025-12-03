Myles Newman, DeKalb storm past Rock Falls for home win

DeKalb's Myles Newman goes up between two Rock Falls defenders during their game Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

In the first quarter, as DeKalb opened a 16-point lead against Rock Falls, the Barbs were converting turnovers into points.

As the Rockets tried to get back into the game in the third quarter, the Barbs closed the lid with another defense-led run, sealing the 72-43 home win on Tuesday.

“That’s our first priority, that’s everything we do is around our defense,” said DeKalb senior Myles Newman, who drained two of his four first-quarter 3-pointers in transition off turnovers. “So every time we do good on defense, it’s going to lead to offensive buckets.”

The Barbs (2-1) forced seven turnovers in the first quarter, leading to 14 points. They led by as much as 24-8.

The Rockets (1-4), a Class 2A Sterling Supersectional qualifier last year, but like DeKalb in rebuilding mode, got back to single digits in the second.

The Barbs pushed the lead to 22 at halftime, but a 3-pointer by Cole Mulnix cut the lead to 49-33. DeKalb scored the next 10 to end any Rock Falls threat, six off Rock Falls turnovers.

Senior Bryan Miller had six steals and 10 points for the Barbs, who start four seniors. But only Derrion Straighter and Newman saw significant minutes last year as none of DeKalb’s five starters returned from the DuPage Valley and Class 4A Harlem Regional championship team.

“Our young core, we always have to keep them motivated because they’re always going to get chances,” Newman said. “We don’t have anybody. We lost all five starters. We’re always going to keep them motivated and keep them ready to go. That’s what makes us a good team.”

Newman only missed one 3-point attempt in the first quarter and sophomore Aaron Ziga made both of his en route to a game-high 24 points.

DeKalb coach Mike Reynolds said he liked what he saw out of Ziga.

“He’s played well in all three games and we knew that was inside of him,” Reynolds said. “As a young guy moving to varsity, you have to be able to do it on a consistent basis.”

Since coming out with what he called a low-energy performance in a season-opening loss to Belvidere, DeKalb coach Mike Reynolds said he likes how the team has responded in wins against Grant and now Rock Falls.

“Defense and rebounding have been staples of our culture and our program,” Reynolds said, “and for us to be successful and in the future, it has to continue to be part of our program.”

While Ziga and Newman were draining most of their shots, Rock Falls was struggling to get into its offense.

“The big thing is DeKalb didn’t miss in the first half,” Rock Falls coach Zach Sandrock said. “We allowed some quick swings and we want to slow the ball down on the defensive end. But they capitalized on it. Offensively they got us off our groove and we didn’t really get anything going.”

Max Burns scored 13 to lead Rock Falls.

The Rockets open conference play Thursday against Byron. Tuesday marked their first loss by more than eight points. They lost to Kewanee by one and Erie-Prophetstown by four in games Sandrock said he felt they controlled.

“We’re going to have to learn to win,” Sandrock said. “That’s a tough part early in the season and we’re starting with a tough opponent with Byron on Thursday.”