Kishwaukee College’s online tutoring program receives certification

Kishwaukee College’s tutoring services department recently received Association of Colleges for Tutoring and Learning Assistance certification for its online tutoring program.

The association awards the certification to online tutoring programs which meet or exceed professional tutoring methodology, technological innovation and programmatic consideration professional standards.

“As the needs of our students change, Kishwaukee College has shifted to a greater variety of online or hybrid classes. It is important for our tutors to support all our students interactively in any learning environment. Tutoring Services is proud to earn this certification to help our students succeed,” Kishwaukee College library and academic support services director Frances Whaley said in a news release.

The tutoring program was reviewed by an Association of Colleges for Tutoring and Learning Assistance review team.

“The reviewing team was impressed with your thorough training plans, focus on student success, and thoughtful observation and evaluation process,” the review team also said in the release.

Kishwaukee College tutoring services offer free writing, technology, math, and science academic support. The college’s students can meet tutors in-person, online via Zoom or use Brainfuse tutoring. The tutoring services also maintains College Reading and Learning Association International Tutor Training Program Certification.

For information, visit kish.edu/tutoring.