DeKalb Township turns 175

DeKalb Township turned 175, and local leaders recently celebrated the special occasion.

DeKalb Chamber of Commerce staff, ambassadors, board members and community members held a ribbon-cutting for the 175th anniversary of the Township on Nov. 20, according to a news release.

The Township provides financial and social services to its residents and is responsible for assessing real property and maintaining roads outside city limits.

The Township’s government offices are at 2323 S. 4th St., in DeKalb. Learn more by visiting dekalbtownship.org or calling 815-758-8282.