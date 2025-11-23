Turkey drives collects enough to feed hundreds in DeKalb this Thanksgiving

Cheryl Johnson, from Cortland, hands her turkey donation to TD Ryan, host of the TD Ryan Unleashed podcast, during Ryan’s Let’s Talk Turkey Thanksgiving food drive Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at the Salvation Army food pantry in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

TD Ryan’s annual food collection drive “Let’s Talk Turkey” gathered enough frozen turkeys and monetary donations to feed hundreds in DeKalb this Thanksgiving.

Organizers gathered all day Friday at The Salvation Army food pantry, 830 Grove St., DeKalb, to accept donations.

Formerly hosted by WLBK 98.9 FM/AM 1360 radio, the donation drive is now sponsored by Kishwaukee DeKalb Kiwanis. Longtime “Let’s Talk Turkey” host Ryan, a former local radio personality, is now a podcaster.

He was on hand during the event to chat with participants and spread awareness.

In all, 288 turkeys were collected, along with enough cash donations for another 342 turkeys, Kiwanis member Bill Finucane said.

A total of 630 turkeys made possible by the collection drive will be used by The Salvation Army to supply more than 700 Thanksgiving dinners for local residents.