Plans for solar farm in DeKalb approved

PureSky Energy's Michael Larkin makes a pitch to the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission Nov. 3, 2025, urging the panel's support of the solar developer's plans for establishing a solar farm at Route 38 and John Huber Parkway in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Plans for a solar farm on 38 acres along Route 38 and John Huber Parkway are a go after recent DeKalb City Council action.

The applicant, PureSky Energy, sought DeKalb city leaders’ backing on a plan for a 5-megawatt, ground-mounted solar energy system.

The development calls for a grid-tied solar system with interconnection to ComEd’s distribution network that, once operational, would provide renewable electricity to about 900 to 1,000 homes per year, city documents show.

The developer intends to subdivide the land at the northeast corner of the site and road, as well as establish a utility easement along the southeast portion of the property to accommodate future road expansion, along with the construction of an overpass on John Huber Parkway.

A timeline has not yet been published.

In supporting the development, project leaders also have been called upon to provide a landscape maintenance and monitoring plan, city documents show. In it is guidance on seed plantings, tree and shrub installations, and ground maintenance requirements.

The developer’s plans to establish a solar farm were met by favorable support earlier this month from members of the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission.

City Manager Bill Nicklas urged the council to provide its support.

“We’ve done that many times in the past,” Nicklas said.

City staff said the city has two other solar farms either in operation or under construction.

There is a solar farm along the north side of Gurler Road, just east of South First Street, that was built and operated by SunVest Solar. SunVest also is building a solar farm along the north side of Pleasant Street, north of the airport on city-owned property.

About this time last year, the city approved an annexation agreement for the annexation, rezoning and concept plan for the solar farm along Route 38 and John Huber Parkway.

Nicklas said the measure approved by the City Council was a requirement in the annexation agreement.

The project will be made possible due in part to a lease agreement with the owner of 38 acres at the southwest corner of Route 38 and John Huber Parkway, city documents show. The land is primarily maintained as an agricultural field with a corn and soybean crop rotation.

Under the developer’s plans, the two residents living in the farmhouse along Route 38 may remain, city documents show. Neither of the existing farm buildings can be removed from the site.

Once constructed, the solar farm is expected to operate for 25 to 30 years.

The petitioner has submitted a decommission plan to the city in the event that plans for the solar farm do not materialize or cease to operate, city documents show.

According to its website, PureSky Energy also is the developer behind community solar farms in New York, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Maryland.