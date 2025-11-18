Elfie: Holiday magic is coming to DeKalb

I’m talking about the kind of magic that warms you on a cold winter night. Lights twinkle, Christmas music plays, and that familiar holiday excitement fills the air.

Up at the North Pole, we elves are in full swing getting ready for the Big Day!

If we haven’t met yet — I’m Elfie! Hi! Hello! I can’t wait to return to DeKalb for holiday fun with you and your businesses. I’m the unofficial cheerleader of shopping local — and I love it.

Yes, we elves work hard to deliver gifts on Dec. 25, but we can’t do it alone. You help make the season magical by filling your trees with gifts that are funny, useful, heartfelt, and exciting. So this year, I encourage you (and everyone you know!) to think local first when checking off your holiday list.

Because when you shop local, Christmas magic spreads everywhere. Local shops support local workers, who go home to support their families, who then share the season with others. It all circles back and makes our community brighter and stronger — especially when we give back to those in need.

Be the magic this holiday season. Be local. Shop local. Eat local. Support local. That warm, magical feeling will fill your heart — and spread to everyone around you.

Here are simple ways to be local:

Shop local stores, makers, and markets before you click “add to cart”

Donate food, clothing, toys, or household items to local charities

Give local gift cards — including the Gift Local Digital Community Gift Card

Buy holiday food, desserts, and catering from local businesses

Volunteer or spread cheer to seniors — sing carols, drop off handmade cards, give thoughtful items

Attend local plays, concerts, craft markets, story times, tasting events, and holiday pop-ups

Want to experience the magic in person?

Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.: Lights on Lincoln & Santa Comes to Town | Downtown DeKalb

Watch Santa arrive with help from DeKalb’s Police, Fire, and Street Team! Then join us at the Egyptian Theatre as we light the tree — complete with magical snow. All DeKalb Chamber Hollydays events featuring Santa & Elfie are brought to you by Presenting Sponsors Heartland Bank & Trust and The Balloon Bar.

From 5–7 p.m., stroll downtown to see amazing dancers performing in storefront windows during Tinsel N’ Tutus!

Dec. 6, 13 and 20 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Visits with Santa | Van Buer Plaza

Visit Santa at the cutest little Santa house you’ve ever seen! All visits are free — bring your camera. I’ll be there on Dec. 20 if you want to say hi!

Dec. 9: Winter Bash | Brian Bemis – Toyota of DeKalb

Chamber members, join us for our end-of-year celebration to connect, mingle, and celebrate another incredible year together. More info at dekalb.org.

Dec 1–24: DeKalb Chamber Gift Guide

At dekalb.org and @dekalbilchamber on Facebook & InstagramDiscover local businesses and nonprofits to support this season. Browse categories like Experiences, Unique Finds, Food & Drinks, Services, Gift Cards, and Volunteer/Donation Opportunities. It’s the easiest way to find the perfect gift, service, or experience — all from people right here in our community.

All December long: Elfie’s Great Adventure

Follow along on Facebook and Instagram as I explore DeKalb with fun videos and photos! Don’t miss the new Elfie’s Sparkle Squad on Facebook LIVE: Dec. 4 with Celine Bennett – Mary Kay Cosmetics and Dec. 9 with Cracker Jax. This December is going to be so much fun! I can’t wait!

Local magic is real — and you’re part of it. Let’s make this holiday season shine brighter than ever. Be local. Shop local. Eat local. Support local.

• Elfie is the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s festive elf, helping spread holiday cheer throughout the season.