From appliance work to dental technicians, here’s Kishwaukee College’s spring training lineup

Kishwaukee College will offer five short-term training programs during the spring 2026 semester.

The classes are available in person, online and in hybrid formats.

The programs range from 11 to 15 weeks and allows students to start a career or build skills with additional training. Attendees the internet and computer access for online programs. Some programs include an externship or a clinical component.

The spring short-term training programs include:

Appliance repair technicians are trained to assist clients with household appliance installation, repairs, and troubleshooting. In-person instruction will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kishwaukee College.

Dental assistants are health care professionals who work with dental hygienists and dentists to provide corrective and preventive dental care and administrative support in dental offices. In-person practice will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in a local dental office.

Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists with dispensing prescription medication while performing various duties in a pharmacy setting. Funding is available through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Real estate brokers perform duties in real estate transactions such as marketing homes, working to ensure legal and fair transactions, and establishing escrow accounts. Online instruction runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Sterile processing technicians provide support to health care facilities patient care services. Technicians clean, decontaminate, assemble, process, store, sterilize, and distribute medical devices and supplies needed in patient care, especially during surgery.

For information, visit kish.edu/shortterm.