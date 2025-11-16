More than $113K given to DeKalb County nonprofits for programs benefitting locals

More than $113,000 was distributed to almost two dozen DeKalb County area organizations recently to benefit programs that provide services to local families.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently distributed $113,692 to 22 area organizations through its Community Needs Grant program.

The grants help organizations complete projects that benefit their communities, ranging from building and site improvements to equipment and technology needs, according to a news release.

“We’ve welcomed more than 5,000 visitors to The Ruth Project Farm in DeKalb County as we engage the community in caring for foster families and children,” Tammy McMahan, executive director of The Ruth Project, said in a news release. “Through connections with elementary schools, partnerships with churches, and services to foster families, we’re reaching more than 500 households across DeKalb County. Thanks to support from the Community Foundation, we’ll be able to use Grandpa’s Workshop to host families and visitors year-round.”

Community Needs Grants are distributed to eligible organizations in DeKalb County each spring and fall. Applications align with the Community Foundation’s five grantmaking interest areas: Arts and Culture, Education, Community Development, Environment and Animal Welfare and Health and Human Services.

Fall 2025 Community Needs Grants:

Bethlehem Lutheran Church - $6,000 to update flooring in support of hosting community-service programs

“This grant makes it immediately possible to rebuild the stairway, which is used for emergency egress,” Jack King, board secretary of the Friends of DeKalb County Treatment Courts, said in a release. “Receiving the grant enables us to complete the needed structural repairs before winter slows or stops the work and allows us to prevent future damage to the stairway, siding, roof, and gutters.”

One of several grantmaking programs at the Community Foundation, Community Needs Grants receive funding through Community Impact Funds, Field of Interest Funds, and Donor Advised Funds.

Donations to Funds at the Community Foundation can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. For questions or additional information, contact grants@dekalbccf.org.