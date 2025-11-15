Shabbona home is total loss after fire

Firefighters put water on a smoldering house that was destroyed by fire Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, near Shabbona Grove Road in Shabbona. Several local departments responded to the general alarm structure fire. (Mark Busch)

A Shabbona home is a total loss after a Thursday fire broke out, leaving an estimated $350,000 in damages, Fire Chief Joseph Herrmann announced Friday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crews from almost a dozen area fire departments were on the scene for nearly five hours Thursday after a home in the 4600 block of Main Street went up in flames.

The fire started in the living room, according to a news release from the Shabbona Community Fire Protection District. No injuries were reported.

Shabbona firefighters responded to a structure fire about 12:49 p.m. Friday, finding a significant blaze at the one-story house. No one was home at the time, according to the release.

The two-person family told authorities they weren’t living there permanently, and had another home to stay in, authorities said.

Crews from Lee, Waterman, Paw Paw, DeKalb, Somonauk, Leland, Sycamore, Rochelle, Hinckley, and Compton assisted, along with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.