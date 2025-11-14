Daily Chronicle 2025-2026 girls basketball preview: Team-by-team capsules

DeKalb Barbs

Last year: 20-11 overall, 5-5 DuPage Valley, lost to Lake Park in a Class 4A Willowbrook Regional semifinal

Top returners: Zora Watts, sr., F; Olivia Schermerhorn, sr., G; Alicia Johnson, sr., G; Johnna Patrick, so., G

Key newcomers: Emma Craig, fr., F

Worth noting: The team’s three leading scorers return from last year. Schermerhorn scored 8.8 points per game, Johnson knocked home 8.7 and Patrick 7.3. Schermerhorn led the team in games, minutes, points, assists and steals last year. The Barbs hadn’t won 20 games in a season since 2006, and their five conference wins were the most since joining the DVC in 2019. DeKalb is looking for its first regional title since 2011 and first playoff win since 2020.

Sycamore Spartans

Last year: 8-23 overall, 4-6 Interstate 8, lost to Plano in a Class 3A Sterling Regional semifinal

Top returners: Cortni Kruizenga, sr., F; Grace Amptmann, sr., F; Quinn Carrier, jr., G; Sadie Lang, so., PG

Key newcomers: Sydney Fabrizius, jr., F; Macy Calendo, so., F

Worth noting: Only two players graduated from last year’s team. Carrier (15.3 points per game, 6.7 rebounds), Lang (12.8, 6.1) and Amptmann (6.7, 4.4) combined to score nearly 75% of the Spartans’ points last season and grab more than 53% of the team’s rebounds. Carrier missed a portion of the season due to an injury. Coach Adam Wickness said last year gave the players experience and a focus on what they need to do in order to get better.

Kaneland Knights

Last year: 24-10, 9-1 Interstate 8, lost to Dixon in a Class 3A Boylan Catholic Sectional semifinal

Top returners: Amani Meeks, jr., G; Kyra Lilly, sr., G; Grace Brunscheen, so., F; Kalie Brown, jr., F; Sophia Rosati, jr., G; Dan Ridolfi, jr., G

Key newcomers: Lillyana Crawford, so., G

Worth noting: There’s a lot back for the Knights, however they do lose their two leading scorers. Coach Brian Claesson said a lot of roles have shifted and players will be expected to step up scoring production. Meeks is the leading scorer back from last year, averaging 6.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Lilly averaged 5.9/3.9/2.8. Last year’s regional title was the second in a row, something Kaneland last achieved in the 1988 and 1989 postseasons. Their I-8 title was their first conference crown in 20 years.

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Last year: 18-13 overall, 3-6 Big Northern, lost to Marengo in a Class 2A Stillman Valley Regional quarterfinal

Top returners: Zoe Boylen, sr., F; Regan Creadon, sr., G; Bria Botterman, jr., F; Presley Meyer, jr., G; Ari Rich, jr., G

Key newcomers: Maddie Swanson, sr., G; Ayva Hernandez, so., G; Olivia Leonforte, fr., F

Worth noting: Presley Meyer is an emerging star and potential go-to scorer to help replace the school’s all-time leader in points (and many, many other categories) Ally Poegel, the Daily Chronicle 2025 Girls Athlete of the Year. Coach Doug Brewington, in his second year, said the Cogs may stumble out of the gate early but expects them to be a problem for any team a few weeks into the season.

Indian Creek Timberwolves

Last year: 7-13 overall, 3-4 Little Ten, lost to Serena in a Class 1A Indian Creek Regional semifinal

Top returners: Bethany Odle, sr., F; Ally Keilman, jr., G; Greta Ozia, jr., G; Taylor Humes, jr., G; Emily White, jr., G

Key newcomers: Elsie Betz, fr., G

Worth noting: Paul Muchmore begins his 33rd year coaching girls’ basketball and he said this is the perfect group to end with. Two years ago, the numbers were so low and young in the program the Timberwolves did not field a varsity team. The numbers are up and Muchmore said underclassmen like Betz should help strengthen the team.

Hinckley-Big Rock Royals

Last year: 13-11 overall, 6-1 Little 10, lost to Yorkville Christian in a Class 1A Indian Creek Regional semifinal

Top returners: Anna Herrmann, sr., G; Mia Cotton, jr., G; Payton Murphy, jr., G; Amelia Michels, so., F

Key newcomers: Grace Hall, jr., F; Charli O’Donnell, so., G

Worth noting: The good news for the Royals is not only that Herrmann is back, but only three players graduated from last year’s team. The bad news is two of those seniors were Sami Carlino and Raven Wagner, two of the three top scorers on the team and two tall players that gave the Royals a solid inside-out game. It’s coach Bob Barnett’s second year coaching the Royals. Herrmann, already at or near the top of the H-BR career leaderboard for scoring and 3-point shooting, needs 40 3-pointers to move into the Top 20 in IHSA history.

Hiawatha Hawks

Last year: 2-28 overall, 0-7 Little 10, lost to Alden-Hebron in a Class 1A Hiawatha Regional quarterfinal

Top returners: Brielle Molloy, sr., F; Ava Nuckles, sr., G; Mallory Banks, so., PG; Makayla Conlee, so., F

Key newcomers: Delaney Wood, sr., G; Teagan Wruck, so., G; Morgan Gomoll, fr., F

Worth noting: Kenny McPeek begins his second year as the head coach. Also the coach of the football team, McPeek said there’s been a focus on the weight room in the offseason and making sure the team is conditioned. He also said there’s been a push toward fundamentals and teamwork.