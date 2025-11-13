Shaw Local

Let’s Talk Turkey returns Nov. 21 in DeKalb

Turkey donations will go to Salvation Army to help feed DeKalb-area families this Thanksgiving

By Kelsey Rettke

An annual Thanksgiving food drive will have the same host but a new home this year, collecting frozen turkeys and meal fixings for an estimated 750 DeKalb County-area families in need.

TD Ryan’s Let’s Talk Turkey food drive returns Nov. 21 at The Salvation Army food pantry, 830 Grove St., DeKalb. Those interested are welcome to drop off food items between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the pantry.

Ryan will be at the site all day, according to a news release.

Formerly hosted by WLBK 98.9 FM/AM 1360 radio, the donation drive is now sponsored by Kishwaukee DeKalb Kiwanis.

Hundreds of local families are expected to benefit from charitable efforts through Let’s Talk Turkey.

While turkeys are the focus of the collection, other items also are welcome, including hams, roast beef and lamb shank. For those unable to purchase a turkey, monetary donations also will be accepted.

Another holiday charity drive hosted by Ryan will be sponsored this year by the Kiwanis group.

Freezin’ for Food returns the first week of December for its 25th year. Ryan has historically camped out in the parking lot of Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, to encourage donations and interview participants.

Freezin’ for Food collection drive drop-off times in the Hy-Vee parking lot are:

  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 4
  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 5
  • 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 6
