Girls basketball: 5 storylines to watch in DeKalb County for 2025-2026

DeKalb's Alicia Johnson (21) makes a basket while being defended by Neuqua Valley's Nya Vazifdar, center, and Neuqua Valley's Taylor Dobry during the game last season at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

DeKalb looking to improve on first 20-win season since 2006

The Barbs had their most successful season in almost two decades. They finished 20-11 and went 5-5 in the DuPage Valley Conference, their best season since joining the league.

They beat Sycamore twice - once at a tournament in Burlington Central to snap a 16-game skid against the Spartans, then at the NIU Convocation Center to reclaim the traveling trophy between the two teams for the first time in 10 years.

DeKalb lost defensive stalwart Brytasia Long, who was a Daily Chronicle All-Area First-Team selection, but returns three second teamers in Olivia Schermerhorn, Johnna Patrick and Alicia Johnson.

Sycamore looks to bounce back after worst season since 2008

Entering last season, the Spartans won regional tournaments in four straight postseasons and never won less than 20 games in a full season under coach Adam Wickness.

But the Spartans went 8-23 last year, their first losing season since 2011 and worst record since going 5-23 in 2008. They lost 11 straight to end the year.

The upside is only two players graduated from last year’s team and the top four scorers from last year have returned. Their top two scorers, junior Quinn Carrier and sophomore Sadie Lang, are a year more experienced.

Trio of coaches, players pursuing personal milestones

Sycamore coach Adam Wickness is three wins away from 200 for his career. The Spartans open the season with four games at the Burlington Central tournament. They are off Thanksgiving week, then the following week play at Aurora Central Catholic, host Neuqua Valley, then head to Rochelle.

Indian Creek coach Paul Muchmore announced he’s retiring after the season, which will be his 33rd. He’s 414-404 in his career. He led the team to a 32-2 record and a third-place finish in the Class 1A state tournament in 2016, which was their last winning season. He’ll be honored on Feb. 10, not only his last scheduled home game but also his birthday.

Hinckley-Big Rock guard Anna Herrmann, who already owns most program records for the Royals, needs 40 3-pointers to crack the Top 20 for most made 3-pointers in a career. Hillcrest’s Briana Dunlap (2003-07) is currently 20th with 281. Herrmann would join Sycamore’s Bailey Gilbert (2011-2015) on the list.

Kaneland’s new look despite six rotational players back

There’s a lot back for the Knights this year after they went 24-10, posting more than 20 wins and winning a regional for the second straight year. It was the first time they won back-to-back regionals since the 1988 and 1989 postseasons.

The Knights also won the Interstate 8 title, their first conference crown in 20 years.

But their two losses are big ones, including Daily Chronicle 2025 Player of the Year Kendra Brown. All-Area first-teamer Sam Kerry also graduated. Guard Amani Meeks is one of the players expected to step up in the scoring department.

Genoa-Kingston navigates life after leading scorer

The Cogs are set up with a good balance of returning players and promising newcomers. But the loss of Ally Poegel looms big for the Cogs. She is the reigning Daily Chronicle Girls Athlete of the Year and is the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Last year, Genoa-Kingston went 18-13, which matched their 2021 record. They last won 20 games in 2017 and last won a regional in 1989.

After a strong volleyball season, Presley Meyer should provide a go-to scoring option, according to coach Doug Brewington.