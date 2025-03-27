Daily Chronicle 2025 Girls Basketball All-Area Team

Daily Chronicle 2025 Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Kendra Brown, sr., G, Kaneland

All-area first team

Sadie Lang, fr. G, Sycamore

In her first high school season, Lang averaged 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game. She also had 1.7 steals per game and shot 30% from 3-point range.

Ally Poegel, sr., G/F, Genoa-Kingston

Poegel had a huge season, averaging 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 2.6 assists per game. She broke 10 school records this year, including for most points in a game, career and season.

Sam Kerry, sr., G/F, Kaneland

Kaneland won an Interstate 8 title and reached the sectional round for a second straight year. Kerry averaged 10.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Brytasia Long, sr., F, DeKalb

Long was an honorable mention selection in the DuPage Valley Conference after the Barbs had their first 20-win season since 2006. The hard-nosed defender averaged seven points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She also had a team-best 10 blocks and drew four charges.

Sami Carlino, sr., C, Hinckley-Big Rock

Carlino had a breakout year for the Royals, scoring 16 points and averaging 8.9 rebounds per game.

Second team

Anna Herrmann, jr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock

Olivia Schermerhorn, jr., G, DeKalb

Quinn Carrier, soph., G, Sycamore

Johnna Patrick, fr., G, DeKalb

Alicia Johnson, jr., G/F, DeKalb

Isabella Turner, sr., PG, Indian Creek

Honorable mention

Presley Meyer, so., G, Genoa-Kingston; Amani Meeks, so., G, Kaneland; Kyra Lilly, jr., G, Kaneland; Nelly Delvalle, sr., PG, Hiawatha; Ari Rich, soph., F, Genoa-Kingston; Regan Creadon, jr., F, Genoa-Kingston; Ella Russell, sr., G, DeKalb; Ella Medina, sr., G, DeKalb