Daily Chronicle 2025 Girls Basketball All-Area Team

Daily Chronicle 2025 Girls Basketball Player of the Year
Kendra Brown, sr., G, Kaneland
All-area first team
Sadie Lang, fr. G, Sycamore
In her first high school season, Lang averaged 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game. She also had 1.7 steals per game and shot 30% from 3-point range.
Ally Poegel, sr., G/F, Genoa-Kingston
Poegel had a huge season, averaging 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 2.6 assists per game. She broke 10 school records this year, including for most points in a game, career and season.
Sam Kerry, sr., G/F, Kaneland
Kaneland won an Interstate 8 title and reached the sectional round for a second straight year. Kerry averaged 10.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Brytasia Long, sr., F, DeKalb
Long was an honorable mention selection in the DuPage Valley Conference after the Barbs had their first 20-win season since 2006. The hard-nosed defender averaged seven points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She also had a team-best 10 blocks and drew four charges.
Sami Carlino, sr., C, Hinckley-Big Rock
Carlino had a breakout year for the Royals, scoring 16 points and averaging 8.9 rebounds per game.
Second team
Anna Herrmann, jr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock
Olivia Schermerhorn, jr., G, DeKalb
Quinn Carrier, soph., G, Sycamore
Johnna Patrick, fr., G, DeKalb
Alicia Johnson, jr., G/F, DeKalb
Isabella Turner, sr., PG, Indian Creek
Honorable mention
Presley Meyer, so., G, Genoa-Kingston; Amani Meeks, so., G, Kaneland; Kyra Lilly, jr., G, Kaneland; Nelly Delvalle, sr., PG, Hiawatha; Ari Rich, soph., F, Genoa-Kingston; Regan Creadon, jr., F, Genoa-Kingston; Ella Russell, sr., G, DeKalb; Ella Medina, sr., G, DeKalb