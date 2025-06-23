Kaneland girls basketball adjusts in summer training after key senior losses

Kaneland’s Amani Meeks goes to the basket against DeKalb’s Alicia Johnson in the Geneva High School Varsity Summer League. (Mark Busch)

The Kaneland girls basketball team been going through summer workouts with basically the same team as last year, just two seniors with significant minutes having graduated from last year’s squad.

Graduates Kendra Brown and Sam Kerry averaged 28 points and 10 rebounds per game combined, so Knights coach Brian Claesson has been telling his players they need to be more aggressive scoring the ball.

Guard Amani Meeks is taking the lesson well.

“I feel like it’s kind of a big difference because we lost our main shooter and our main ball-handler,” Meeks said. “I think people are starting to recognize what their roles are, embracing them. And we’re all just guards so we can all honestly handle the ball.”

Meeks averaged 6.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game as a sophomore. The rising junior is also joined by Kyra Lilly, who averaged 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game as a junior.

Claesson said Grace Brunscheen, at 5-foot-10, is one of the tallest rotational players for the Knights and has made a big leap this summer as she prepares for her sophomore year.

Claesson said Meeks has done a good job attacking the basket during the summer slate of practices, tournaments and games.

“She’s been super aggressive so far,” Claesson said. “It’s one of those things where we want her to be aggressive. I’d rather she be aggressive than tell her to rein it down. She’s doing a great job leading the team.”

Claesson said there’s a group of rising juniors including Sophia Rosati, Kalie Brown and Dani Ridolfi that will have a big impact on the season as well.

Last year’s roster only had three seniors on it, and this year’s has even less. That has Claesson excited for what he’s seen in the summer and about the future, he said.

“We only have two seniors on our team, so it’s a lot of juniors and sophomores that are going to be our team,” Claesson said. “That’s obviously going to help us in the future as well.”

Lilly said the summer has been about getting everyone adjusted to their new roles. A particular focus has been rebounding, given the lack of size on the team.

“A lot of people on the team have a lot of skill,” Lilly said. “That can be helpful. But it’s mainly a confidence thing for a lot of the newcomers. Once they build up that confidence I think overall we’ll be a good team.”

Meeks said it’s been an adjustment dealing with the loss of the seniors, but she’s pleased with how it’s gone for both her and the team.

“I think I’m just gaining my confidence back,” Meeks said. “As one of the team captains, that puts me in the mindset where I can just take over or be a leader to everyone else.”

The Knights went 24-10 last year, following a 25-10 campaign in 2023-24. They won regional titles both years, the first time going back-to-back since 1989-90 and 1990-91. They also won the Interstate 8, their first conference title in two decades.

Claesson said the team hit the ground running during the June portion of the schedule and expects by the time November rolls around the Knights will be ready to match last year’s pace.

“You’re losing 27, 28 points per game (from Brown and Kerry),” Claesson said. “That’s a lot of points, That’s a lot of shots. We’ve had to tell girls Kendra and Sam shot the ball a lot last year because they were two of our best players, if not our best players. There’s a lot of opportunity to shoot the ball this year.”