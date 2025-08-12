Iniga Pizzeria to close Ottawa location, relocate to DeKalb

Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana was set to open a second location in Dekalb, but is instead moving to Dekalb and closing its Ottawa location, 215 W. Jefferson St.

“While the dream was always to expand our footprint, we have reached a point where it is just not feasible as a business endeavor,” read a post on Monday to the business’s Facebook page. “We greatly appreciate all the support we have received over the last six years, and all the friends we have made. We have explored every option to result in a different outcome to no avail.”

The establishment offers wood-fired Neopolitan-style pizza, which cooks in 90 seconds.

The business will remain open for a few more weeks. Gift cards will be honored for the remaining days and accepted at the new location, 206 E. Lincoln Highway.

