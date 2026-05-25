Hunter Memorial Fund awards first grant to Oglesby junior high library

The George A. Hunter Memorial Fund has awarded its first annual grant to Oglesby Washington Junior High School’s library. (Photo provided by Starved Rock Country Community Foundation)

The George A. Hunter Memorial Fund has awarded its first annual grant to Oglesby Washington Junior High School’s library.

The fund, established through the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, will support the school library each spring in honor of George A. Hunter, who served on the Oglesby Board of Education for 57 years, including 54 years as board secretary.

Jane Newsom, Hunter’s granddaughter, presented the first donation to Student Council President Easton Strand on behalf of the fund.

The moment connected two families with deep ties to the district. Strand’s family has served on the school board for 34 years, beginning with his grandfather, Marc Strand, and continuing with his father, Anthony Strand, who joined the board in 2023.

“This dedication to education will enrich and inspire the Oglesby community for generations to come,” according to a statement from the fund.