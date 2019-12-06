Eduardo’s Mexican Restaurant in downtown DeKalb to close after almost 40 years

DeKALB – A staple in downtown DeKalb for 39 years, Eduardo’s Mexican Restaurant will close its doors for good Dec. 20.

The news comes Friday in an announcement by the owners, Rosa and Luiz Balli of DeKalb on their Facebook page.

“After 39 years of serving our community we have decided to close our doors for the last time,” according to the Facebook post. “While we are sad to go, we are looking forward to the next opportunities this will bring to our family.”

The building was listed for sale by the owners in December 2018.

The restaurant at 214 E. Lincoln Highway is two stories tall and more than 7,000 square feet, was listed for $875,000.

“Please be sure to join us over the next two weeks to sip on a margarita, enjoy some fajitas and share more memories that our family has been able to offer you, your friends and families,” the owners said in the post. “Many thanks to all of our amazing customers and staff, near and far, for allowing us to be a part of this wonderful community.”

The Balli family also owns Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant, 642 E. Lincoln Highway, which opened in 1972.

They went on to establish Eduardo’s 10 years later.