Staying safe during summer swimming and boating season

When swimming or out on the water, the American Red Cross recommends young children or inexperienced swimmers wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.

Drowning remains one of the leading causes of death for young children and people under 30, according to the American Red Cross.

“Drowning rarely looks the way it does in the movies. Most people expect splashing or yelling – but drowning is often silent and can happen in less than a minute, even in just a few inches of water,” the Red Cross said in a news release.

Research shows drowning victims are most often rescued by people nearby, not trained professionals, simply because they are closest to the incident, the Red Cross said, and more than 60% of bystander rescues happen before help arrives.

“Everyone near water plays a role in keeping people safe,” said Kellie O’Connell, CEO for the Illinois Red Cross. “Whether it’s a child, a friend or a stranger, you may be the only person in a position to recognize distress and respond.”

Baseball regional final: Johnsburg at Richmond-Burton Families pack the pool at Stingray Bay on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Huntley. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

The American Red Cross urges families to stay actively engaged around water. Don’t just swim; watch out for each other and make sure there is constant supervision.

Swimming safety tips

• Nobody should ever swim alone – adults and teens as well as children. Never leave a young child unattended near water, and do not trust a child’s life to another child.

• Always designate a “water watcher” who will keep a close eye and constant attention on children and weaker swimmers in, on, and around water until the next water watcher takes over.

• Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.

• Reach or throw, don’t go in. In the event of an emergency, reach or throw an object to the person in trouble and tell them to grab on. By going into the water, you could be in danger of drowning.

Go to redcross.org/watersafety for swim program information and a variety of resources.

The Red Cross Swim app can help children and adults learn with kid-friendly videos and activities on mobile devices. Do your part. Be “water smart.”

Boating safety

“As boating season gets underway, [Illinois Department of Natural Resources] Office of Law Enforcement reminds everyone that protecting safety on the water is a community effort. Everyone who heads out on Illinois waters has a part to play in maintaining a safe, enjoyable environment for all,” said Jed Whitchurch, director of the IDNR Office of Law Enforcement.

“Knowing and following boating laws – such as navigation rules, required safety equipment, respecting no-wake zones, and staying updated on weather – are keys to a positive experience," he said.

In 2025, 81 boating accidents occurred on Illinois waters, resulting in 12 fatalities and 37 injuries, according to statistics compiled by the Illinois Conservation Police. Prior years’ statistics:

2024: 63 boating accidents with 15 fatalities and 32 injuries

2023: 70 boating accidents with 12 fatalities and 37 injuries

2022: 52 boating accidents with 6 fatalities and 40 injuries

2021: 93 boating accidents with 16 fatalities and 28 injuries

Statistics indicate most boating accidents occur between noon and 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays between June and August, the IDNR said.

Most accidents involve operators between the ages of 20 and 40 who have more than 100 hours of boating experience but little or no classroom boating safety instruction, the IDNR said.

“They also usually involve open motorboats cruising in a careless or reckless manner, culminating in a collision with another boat,” the IDNR said in a news release.