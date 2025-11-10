DeKalb charity organization to host community Thanksgiving dinner

DeKalb Mutual Aid, a charity organization that aims to help those in need, wants to help families enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this month. Executive director Ash Rootes shown here in this Shaw Local file photo. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb Mutual Aid, a charity organization that aims to help those in need, wants to help families enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this month.

DeKalb Mutual Aid Executive Director Ash Rootes said the organization’s end goal is simple.

“We just want an opportunity for the community to come together and share a meal, no matter your background, your faith, no matter if you’re struggling with food security or not,” Rootes said. “We want everybody to come together and enjoy a nice meal.”

“A World of Thanks, Community Thanksgiving” will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at McCabes, 323 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

Rootes said she’s expecting a strong turnout for the event.

“We’re preparing for anywhere from 100 to 200 people,” Rootes said.

Dozens of area restaurants, businesses and organizations have agreed to help organizers make the event possible. They include Sweet Bella’s, McCabes, Willret Floral Co., Serena Cafe, Lalo’s Q, El Jimador, Chop It Up, The Junction, Taki’s To-Go Catering, Florentino’s Charhouse, Class VI, McAlister’s Deli, The Greenhouse, Rise and Shine Family Resturaunt, Burger Naan, Zana’s Wood Fired Pizza, Insomnia Cookies, Ellwood Steak and Fish House, and Voluntary Action Center.

“Each restaurant is donating one dish,” Rootes said. “Everybody has really come together to step up and provide food and commit to volunteering. It’s all coming together.”

Rootes said she’s excited to see how many people want to volunteer.

“I have a list of 20 volunteers who’ve already committed to helping at ‘A World of Thanks,’” Rootes said. “We’re definitely looking for more because we want to make sure that not only are we serving the food, but we’re making it a warm and welcoming environment for everyone.”

In the spirit of building connections between neighbors, there will be board games and cards for people to participate in during the event, as well as giant lawn games, such as tic-tac-toe, Connect 4 and bags.

Food delivery will be available for anyone unable to leave their homes. Rootes said all they have to do is call her at 847-637-7399, and a volunteer will drop off the food.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation toward the cause is invited to visit dekalbmutualaidinc.org.