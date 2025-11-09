DeKalb police association accepting ‘Heroes and Helpers’ event donations

Shaw Local file – Officer Josef Gordon (right) grabs a toy from the top shelf for Syree Miles, 6, Dec. 15, 2024, during a shopping spree. Gordon accompanied Miles during the DeKalb Police Department's annual Heroes and Helpers event. (Megann Horstead)

The DeKalb Police Benevolent and Protective Association and DeKalb Target are accepting donations for their annual “Heroes and Helpers” event Dec. 7.

The annual “shop with a cop”-style fundraiser helps children in special situations have a good holiday season.

Each child is partnered with a DeKalb police officer and can choose up to $100 worth of gifts for themselves and family members during a shopping spree.

The children must be DeKalb residents or DeKalb School District 428 students. Participants can be nominated by the school district or another local agency.

Donations are required to fund the charity event. The donations, made payable to the association, can be mailed or delivered before Nov. 14 to the DeKalb Police Department, Attn. Heroes and Helpers, 700 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.