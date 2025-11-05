It’s a no for proposed multi-unit housing, retail development in northern Sycamore

Chris Youssi, of Youssi Real Estate and Development, sought city permission to develop residential and commercial buildings near Plank Road in Sycamore. His proposal was rejected by the Sycamore City Council on Nov. 3, 2025. (Provided by the city of Sycamore)

A proposed mixed-use development that would have created dozens of new residential units and retail space in north Sycamore has failed to advance to the next phase of planning.

The Sycamore City Council voted 1-6 Monday against a request by Chris Youssi, of Youssi Real Estate and Development, to approve the preliminary plat for Plank Road Crossing. Youssi was seeking city permission to build 13 multifamily residential buildings, 13 lots for single-family homes that could be sold to prospective homeowners, and two commercial lots, documents show.

The proposed development, which would have been situated north of Plank Road and west of Luther Lowell Lane, was met with public criticism when it was presented to the city’s planning and zoning commission in September. That continued on Monday when it was on the Sycamore City Council’s agenda.

Paul Brescia, who’s lived in Sycamore for the past four decades, told city officials he isn’t in favor of multi-unit residential rental properties.

“What I’d like to see you guys do is not build one more apartment,” Brescia said. “They don’t have a stake in the community like the people that own a house or condo. I would like you to take that into consideration and not build one more apartment.”

While Plank Road Crossing would have meant new single-family lots would be available for prospective homeowners, it would have also created 43 three-bedroom townhomes, according to city records.

Alden Drive resident, Eric Padilla, said homes in the area just north of the proposed development had more than 200 trick-or-treaters on Halloween. He worried about the effects of adding more residential units to the area.

He said that he believes crossing Plank Road has become hazardous for pedestrians and drivers.

“You’re playing ‘Frogger’ people out there, you’re trying to cross the Autobahn,” Padilla said, referencing a German highway system that famously has sections without speed limits. “Peole are speeding, 65, 70 [mph], and it’s just not safe for us. So we have to go the longer way around.”

Padilla told the City Council that he’d love to see expanded pedestrian crossing walks and stop lights at the intersections of Plank Road with Luther Lowell Lane and North Grove and Lindgren roads.

Sycamore resident Mike Carpenter, a managing broker for RVG Commercial Realty, spoke in support of the development. He said he’s worked with multiple businesses, such a Casey’s General Store, Northwestern Medicine and others that are in support of the proposed development.

“I’ve seen businesses come and go,” Carpenter said. “Gone is Eggsclusive Cafe, Subway, Harold’s Chicken, Shelter Insurance, Alpha Graphics, Slow Smoked BBQ, many more. A lot of these were actually national and regional franchises, but they’ve struggled over the years. The turnover in tenants has been enormous out there.”

He said McDonald’s invested more than $3.6 million into the new restaurant at 210 W. Peace Road and was supportive of the Plank Road Crossing development. He also said consumer trends have drastically shifted in recent years.

“Let’s face it, e-commerce and remote working, it’s changed the world as we do business today,” Carpenter said. “We need less and less brick and mortar locations, but we need more density to support the existing buildings that we currently have. The land planning was done years ago, pre e-commerce times, so I think a change in zoning is – I think that’s warranted here."

First Ward Alderwoman Alicia Cosky was the only member of the City Council to vote in favor of the proposed development. Fourth Ward Alderwoman Virginia Sherrod was absent from Monday’s meeting.

Third Ward Alderwoman Nancy Copple, who voted against Youssi’s request, said she was OK with the city keeping the land that Plank Road Crossing would have been developed on zoned for commercial use.

“I never would have thought we would have a McDonald’s, that’s what I’m thinking,” Copple said. “I’m like ‘Well, then who’s to say what other businesses in the future are going to come?’ We don’t know what kind of business we’re going to have interested to come out to Sycamore, so I’d hate to lose that.”

Fellow 3rd Ward Alderman Marvin Barnes, who also voted against the request, said he wants the city to get away from having a property tax base that is largely residential. He also pointed out the Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission’s vote against recommending the development’s approval, as well as the commission’s decision not to reconsider the development at a subsequent meeting.

“I think there’s a message there,” Barnes said.