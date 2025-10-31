DeKalb Park District’s proposed 2025 property tax levy would see residents owe about $120 more on bill

Executive Director Paul Zepezauer speaks at the July 25, 2024 regular meeting of the DeKalb Park District board of commissioners. (Megann Horstead)

An estimated $7.9 million tentative property tax levy was approved by the DeKalb Park Board, though the public still has a chance to weigh in before a final vote.

A tax levy is a tool that determines how much money a governing body will collect in property taxes each year. Other measures that contribute to the funding formula include the equalized assessed valuation of the taxing body and the tax rate.

The levy amount makes for an estimated 20% increase for the district over the prior year’s aggregate extension of roughly $6.5 million, park board documents show. Under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, the district is limited to a 5% increase, or the consumer price index, or the rate of inflation, whichever is less, plus new construction.

As such, the park board is required to hold a public truth in taxation hearing on Nov. 20. Residents are invited to come with comments and questions.

The levy on DeKalb homeowners would take effect for taxes due come spring 2026.

Executive Director Paul Zepezauer said the increase in the district’s estimated levy is needed.

“They’ll pay for all the district’s operating expenses,” Zepezauer said. “We also have revenue from user fees, but the tax base is generally used for operating expenses and then capital improvements.”

Among some of the projects the district intends to levy money for are Hopkins Pool – which is expected to reopen in summer 2026 after a yearslong renovation project. Levy funds also are expected to be used for paving, sealcoating, and other investments into facilities.

Zepezauer noted that, as in years past, the district will consider an abatement ordinance, which uses property tax money to offset expected costs.

“We issued $9.3 million in bonds to help pay for the pool project, so we’ll be abating those bonds,” Zepezauer said.

When asked if the district has considered any workarounds to help relieve the burden on taxpayers, Zepezauer said the park board has had discussions centered around lowering its tax rate.

The district’s tax rate saw a reduction last year, he said.

The same won’t happen in 2025, however, if the district’s property tax levy passes. The park district is looking at a 0.55 tax rate, which is about 0.06 higher than the prior year’s.

“We’re really just looking at the tax rate itself and how we can try to keep that the same,” he said. “But generally, it gets close to the same as possible ... still making sure we have the available money to complete the pool project and keep moving other projects forward.”

For the taxpayer who owns a home at a market value of $300,000, they would owe the park district $633.53 for levy year 2025, park board documents show. In levy year 2024, that same homeowner paid the park district $511.16.

The park board’s actions are for the estimated 2025 levy.

The park district’s tentative tax levy will be finalized at a later date. A final Park Board vote is anticipated by Nov. 20. After which, the park district must submit the final levy to the county by the last Tuesday in December.

The park board’s next regular meeting is expected to take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Hopkins Park Community Center, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.