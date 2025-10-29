Salvation Army solicits registration for annual giving tree campaign

Shaw Local file photo – The Salvation Army of DeKalb is accepting registration for its annual gift-giving campaign this holiday season. (Photo provided by Rotary Club of Joliet)

The Salvation Army of DeKalb is accepting registration for its annual gift-giving campaign this holiday season.

The Angel Tree Christmas Toy program provides local children with toys for Christmas.

Ongoing registration runs from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursdays through Nov. 14 at The Salvation Army, 830 Grove St., DeKalb.

The Salvation Army is expected to provide toys to more than 1,000 families and 4,000 children unable to buy Christmas gifts this year, according to a news release.

Proof of residency, photo identification, and birth certificates or medical cards are required.

Registration is available online at saangeltree.org or at the DeKalb Salvation Army by appointment only.