NIU named 2025 Excellence in Student Success Award finalist

Northern Illinois University, large red NIU sign outside the Holmes Student Center in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Northern Illinois University recently was named a finalist in the inaugural Association of Public and Land-grant Universities 2025 Excellence in Student Success Award.

The award honors institutions demonstrating a comprehensive and systemic commitment to advance student success through sustainable and innovative initiatives.

“Northern Illinois University is honored to be recognized by APLU for our comprehensive commitment to student success,” NIU president Lisa C. Freeman said in a news release. “Huskie students come from a wide range of backgrounds and circumstances. We take pride in matching their talent with opportunity and breaking down unnecessary barriers to college graduation.”

NIU uses a data-informed approach to outreach and cross-institutional collaboration across academics, inclusive excellence, care and support, engagement and belonging, financial literacy and career development.

“Student success is a top priority at NIU, and our efforts are making a difference,” NIU executive vice president and provost Laurie Elish-Piper also said in the news release. “Through sustainable and innovative initiatives, NIU is enhancing degree completion, improving outcomes and reducing barriers to educational attainment. We are committed to making sure our students have the tools and resources they need to succeed while at NIU and beyond.”

The university offers programs and services supporting student success in academic coaching, writing assistance and supplemental instruction through the Huskie Academic Success Center.

The NIU career services office supports students career development with career counseling access, a digital badging system, and career preparation resources. The university also helps students meet academic standards through the Academic Recovery Program.

NIU created a Registration Promotion Action Team co-chaired by NIU Student Success associate vice provost Nichole Knutson and NIU planning and assessment director Brandon Lagana.

The team features university leaders and practitioners who recognize continued registrations importance to academic advancement. The Registration Promotion Action Team collaborated on a plan to improve student outcomes.

The plan drew from the team’s expertise, used existing university resources, and assessed impacted based of results.

“Because student success is woven into the fabric of NIU, we’ve been empowered to bring together colleagues, campus leaders and practitioners from across units and take real action,” Lagana said in the release. “The Registration Promotion Action Team is about using what we know, such as data, timing and student needs to connect with students in ways that help them succeed and to stay on track each term to reach their goals.”

First-time full-time freshmen and overall undergraduate reenrollment at NIU reached 5-year and 25-year respective highs this fall.

The Excellence in Student Success Award is open to all Association of Public and Land-grant Universities members. The award winner will be announced at the association’s annual meeting set for Nov. 9 through Nov. 11 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Congratulations to this year’s Excellence in Student Success Award finalists,” Association of Public and Land-grant Universities president Waded Cruzado said in the release. “We’re delighted to highlight institutions that are on the leading edge of advancing student success and ensuring more students benefit from the transformational power of a college education.”

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities is a membership organization which fosters a university leaders community working to advance public research universities missions.