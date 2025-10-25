Water, sewer rates increasing in Sycamore

Third Ward Alderpersons Marvin Barnes and Nancy Copple, as well as 4th Ward Alderwoman Virginia Sherrod, talk minutes before a Sycamore City Council meeting on Oct. 20, 2025. (Camden Lazenby)

Sycamore water and sewer utility rates will be raised after the Sycamore City Council authorized the increase in a 6-1 vote this month.

As a result of the vote, Sycamore water and sewer users can expect to pay more for water and other related utilities. City officials said the increase is necessary because inflation for water, sewer and trash collection has outpaced the consumer price index.

“The average residential customer will see a total increase of water, sewer and refuse of approximately $3.50 per month, which is about 3.1% overall,” Hall said.

The water rate and sewer rate increases are expected to bring in $118,000 and $104,000, respectively, in additional revenue, according to city documents. Each of those services and their associated funds is projected to operate with deficits in the fiscal 2026 budget, according to city documents.

In an Oct. 14 letter to City Manager Michael Hall, Sycamore Public Works Director Matt Anderson said that’s due to planned capital improvement projects.

During the Sycamore City Council meeting held three days later, Hall said enterprise funds, such as the water and sewer funds, are managed like businesses seeking profits so they can afford future projects.

“The changes are projected to generate money, both for water and sewer, for supporting projects,” Hall said. “I think in [fiscal 2026], we have about $5.9 million planned for capital projects for water and sewer.”

Third Ward Alderwoman Nancy Copple was the only one who voted against the measure. She said she received comments from her constituents advocating for her to oppose utility rate increases.

The last time water and sewer rates were raised in Sycamore was in March 2023, when the City Council reorganized the water rate structure.