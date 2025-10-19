Shaw Local

Help celebrate 100 years of the Somonauk Public Library

Somonauk library to host anniversary celebration and author fair Nov. 1

Somonauk Public Library

Somonauk Public Library (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Somonauk Public Library District will host an anniversary celebration and local author fair to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The free event runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 1 at the library, 700 E. La Salle St.

“From 1925 to 2025, the Somonauk Library has been a cornerstone of knowledge, creativity, and connection,” organizers wrote in a news release.

Attendees can meet local authors, buy signed books and learn about the authors’ works.

The event also features face painting, balloon art, crafts, giveaways, drawings, roaming magicians, a food truck and an appearance by popular “Pokemon” character, Pikachu.

Refreshments will be served by the Friends of the Library. Participants also can get a picture taken with a Ford Model T.

