‘Love shouldn’t hurt’: Safe Passage vigil remembers locals lost to domestic violence

Rebecca Versluys, executive director of Safe Passage, speaks during their Candlelight Vigil and Survivor Speak Out Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Editor’s note: Are you suffering from domestic abuse or violence? Safe Passage, a DeKalb-based shelter and advocacy agency, offers a 24/7 crisis hotline. Call 815-756-5228 or text 815-393-1995. You can also call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Dozens came together Monday in DeKalb to create a safe space for those impacted by domestic violence at Safe Passage’s annual domestic violence awareness candlelight vigil.

The vigil was held at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., and attended by many in the greater DeKalb County community, including family and friends of those who authorities said were killed by acts of domestic violence. They pleaded for the public not to ignore the signs of domestic violence and abuse, and encouraged anyone who sees those signs to take action.

Rebecca Versluys, newly appointed executive director of Safe Passage who has worked with the agency for 28 years, said she thinks the public might not realize how prevalent domestic violence is locally.

“With great sadness, we have seen domestic violence tragically impact our community with lives being taken too soon,” Versluys said. “But please remember that even when domestic violence is not making local headlines, it continues to impact the lives in our community every single day.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Kesley Gettle, from Safe Passage, takes a moment to quietly reflect as the candles are turned on during the Safe Passage Candlelight Vigil and Survivor Speak Out Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Throughout Monday night’s candlelight vigil, a slideshow displayed photos of six local women who were killed as a result of domestic violence.

Those women were memorialized while members of the public shared their own stories of surviving domestic violence.

Among those remembered was Kimberly Parsons Hurley, who was found dead in her Sycamore home in November 2024. The memorial shared by Safe Passage noted that she had been inspired by musical artist Jelly Roll.

Jaedyn Hill was honored as a loving mother who had a contagious passion for life that was the source of happiness and joy for many of her peers. In February, an Ashton teen pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, admitting he used a belt to strangle Hill, his girlfriend, to death in 2024 in the apartment they shared.

Jasmine Dejournette, a DeKalb woman who was beaten to death in January 2025, was remembered for her deep love for music and dancing. A man police said was her boyfriend at the time of her death was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, felony aggravated domestic battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to records filed in DeKalb County court on Jan. 9.

Jasmine Dejournette, 31, of DeKalb, shown here in this Oct. 26, 2024, photo provided by her brother Kevin Catlin. The photo is from when Jasmine was in Catlin's wedding in Michigan. Dejournette was killed Jan. 7, 2024. Police arrested a man charged in her death Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo provided by Kevin Catlin)

DeKalb High School freshman Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, 15, was murdered by an adult man on May 4, 2023. She was remembered for her love for her pets and animals, her ability to play piano and violin, and her desire to become a veterinarian or attend beauty school.

DeKalb High School freshman Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, shown in this undated photo, was 15 when she was killed on May 4, 2023. Loved ones remembered her fondly for, among other attributes, her love for animals. (Photo provided by Ericka Sasso)

U.S. Army veteran and Northern Illinois University law school student Stacia Hollinshead was memorialized for her 11 years of military service as an intelligence analyst. Hollinshead, a DeKalb County prosecutor, was shot 15 times by her ex-husband in front of their 5-year-old daughter in March 2019.

Idalia Ruiz, an El Jimador waitress and Northern Illinois University STEM student, was also among those memorialized at the candlelight vigil.

Stacia Hollinshead was a native of Effingham, Illinois. She graduated from Northern Illinois University College of Law in May 2018 after being a U.S. Army intelligence analyst for 11 years. Hollinshead had filed for divorce from Medina Espinosa in 2016 and filed for a protective order against him the same year. (Provided)

While not included in the memorial slideshow, married couple Gary and Holly Schmidt also were remembered. They were found dead in their Sycamore home a week ago. Their son, 35, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection to their violent deaths. A long moment of silence was held in their honor Monday night.

Domestic abuse is not always outwardly violent, however. Versulys said its important for people to know there are many signs of domestic abuse because there are a variety of different types of domestic abuse, including emotional, mental, verbal, psychological and financial, as well as other abuses.

Memorial flowers, a photo and messages of love were placed outside the home of Gary Schmidt and Holly Schmidt on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, on Oakland Drive in Sycamore. The Schmidts, shown in the photo, were found dead in their home on Tuesday, authorities said. (Kelsey Rettke)

Safe Passage provides services to those experiencing domestic abuse at all hours of the day, every day of the year, all year.

Hayley Garcia, who coordinates the organization’s counseling services, told the crowd that two in five women, and one in four men, will experience domestic abuse in their lifetimes.

“Our counselors are here to help survivors process their emotions, and or the impact of the domestic violence by helping them navigate their healing journey,” Garcia said.

As a part of the annual event, Safe Passage hosted an art display, containing the stories of domestic abuse survivors, as a part of the vigil. This year’s theme for the art display was “Love shouldn’t hurt.”

Becca Carlino said the art installation shows that a safe future is possible for those who’ve suffered domestic violence.

“When seeing these books, we are reminded of something powerful, that our stories are never set in stone,” Carlino said. “Like these pages that once carried old words, we too can take what is written in our past and reshape it into something new, something healing, something ours.”

Kelsey Gettle, with Safe Passage, said the nonprofit social service agency helps people identify if they are in a dangerous relationship.

“This may be your first vigil, your second vigil, your 10th vigil, and you still showed up,” Gettle said. “You showed up for you, for someone that you love, or just because. It took strength and courage to be here. We stand by you, we believe you and we are here for you, always. And remember, love shouldn’t hurt.”