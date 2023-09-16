Slain DeKalb teen remembered on ‘Gracie’s Day’

Ericka Sasso, (left) mother of Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, gets a hug from her friend Tiffany Ladson, of DeKalb, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the Sycamore Community Sports Complex during a celebration of the life of Gracie on what would have been her sweet 16 birthday. Sasso-Cleveland, 15, was found dead May 7, 2023, in DeKalb. Timothy M. Doll, 29, of DeKalb, is charged with first-degree murder in her death. (Mark Busch)