Sycamore husband, wife found dead week after she filed for divorce

The home of Kimberly Hurley, 56, and husband Robert Hurley, 58, at 213 E. Maplewood Drive, shown on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Sycamore police found the couple shot to death in the back yard of the home Friday morning. A gun was found on the husband. Kimberly had filed for divorce a week prior, court records show. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore husband and wife were found shot to death outside their home on Maplewood Drive Friday morning and a gun was found on the man, police said. The wife had filed for divorce a week before, according to court records.

Kimberly Hurley, 56, and Robert Hurley, 58, were both found dead in the backyard of their home in the 200 block of Maplewood Drive shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Sycamore Police Department.

Police responded at about 6:47 a.m. for a reported shooting. Deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

No other people were home at the time of the shooting, police said. The couple share two adult children, according to court records.

Autopsy results are pending at the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

Kimberly had filed for divorce on Nov. 12, according to DeKalb County court records. She was represented by Riley Oncken, who is the incoming DeKalb County State’s Attorney, court records show.

In the petition for dissolution of marriage, Kimberly cited “irreconcilable differences have led to the irretrievable breakdown of the parties’ marriage.”

A police investigation remains ongoing. Those with information on the investigation or couple are asked to contact Sycamore police.

“At the time of this release, investigators have no evidence or indication to believe any other individuals besides the deceased were involved in the incident, or that there is a risk to the public,” Sycamore police said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.