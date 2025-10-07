ICE activity confirmed Tuesday in DeKalb, police chief says

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd confirmed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were in town Tuesday.

“There were ICE operations in DeKalb today,” Byrd said.

When asked how large the ICE operation was, Byrd said he didn’t know.

“I don’t know how large their operation is in DeKalb,” Byrd said. “There were several agents involved in the case near Walmart.”

It remains unclear if anyone was arrested or taken into custody.

“I can’t confirm or deny if ICE made any arrest,” Byrd said. “They have not shared any arrest with [DeKalb Police Department].”

A local rapid response group dubbed DeKalb Area Rapid Response Team reported ICE activity also, including near Walmart in DeKalb. The group is volunteer-based and is meant to provide aid and support to immigrant communities.

Byrd said his police department does not get involved in ICE operations.

“ICE is not required to share their operational plan, and they have not shared their operational plan,” Byrd said.

Illinois local law enforcement are prohibited from getting involved in federal immigration enforcement.

It’s the latest as immigration enforcement ramps up across northern Illinois including in Chicago and surrounding areas under the order of President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported.

The president has heavily prioritized immigration raids in his second term so far, ramping up arrests and targeting primarily Democratic cities including Chicago. The president on Tuesday deployed hundreds of National Guard troops from Texas to the Chicago suburbs, a move his administration said is meant to protect immigration agents carrying out arrests. Troops began staging in Will County.

But Gov. JB Pritzker has been a vocal critic, accusing Trump of an illegal “invasion” in Illinois, which sued the federal government on Monday to stop the deployment. A federal judge gave the U.S. Department of Justice until end of day Wednesday to respond. A hearing on the filing is expected Thursday.

In a social media post, Veronica Garcia-Martinez, a Cortland resident who is running for office in the state’s House District 70, gave a call-to-action for people to help one another.

“My non-immigrant community, get out there, patrol your neighborhoods,“ Garcia-Martinez wrote. ”Record what you see!”