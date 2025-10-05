‘Dessert and Dialogue’ discussion series set for Oct. 9 at Ellwood House

The DeKalb County History Center will partner with the Ellwood House Museum to host the second part of its “Dessert and Dialogue” discussion series. (Photo provided by Michelle Donahoe)

The DeKalb County History Center will partner with the Ellwood House Museum to host the second part of its “Dessert and Dialogue” discussion series.

The free discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the museum’s visitor center, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

The discussion’s theme is “Building Bridges.” Participants will develop a deeper understanding of shared history.

The “Dessert and Dialogue” discussion series is part of the Arts in Action project, a collaboration between the DeKalb County History museum and Ellwood House Museum to share an accurate and inclusive local history account.

For information, call 815-895-5762. To register, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.