Inaugural Spooky Show and Shop fundraiser to aid DeKalb transgender community

Ash Rootes and Beck Garcia, from DeKalb Mutual Aid, talk Tuesday, June 10, 2025, about their focus for the future of the local nonprofit group. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb Mutual Aid, a nonprofit charity organization whose mission is to uplift those in need, is looking to shine a spotlight on the transgender community and the challenges it faces.

On Oct. 25, DeKalb Mutual Aid will host a special benefit to support the DeKalb area transgender community from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

DeKalb Mutual Aid executive director Ash Rootes, who identifies as queer, said advocating for this cause is important to her.

“I feel very protective [of] the trans community,” Rootes said. “It’s our job to step up and to protect these humans.”

Rootes said the event is meant to support those in the community who identify as transgender. Proceeds raised will create a fund through DeKalb Mutual Aid meant to support transgender people in the DeKalb community.

In June, the DeKalb area saw several demonstrations take place in the same span of a week. They included a “No Kings Protest” at Hopkins Park, another rally outside the DeKalb County Courthouse, and a “Trans Resilience Rally” at Peace Corner.

Rootes recalled feeling displeased with the turnout for the rally in support of the transgender community.

“Because I noticed that the DeKalb area does a lot of protests and rallies,” Rootes said. “There was a really great turnout for the ‘No Kings Protest’. ... Nobody really showed up to the rally for the trans community. And there was a lot of hate on the internet about it.”

The idea behind the fundraiser grew quickly from there.

During the show, people can expect to catch 15 performances for five to 10 minutes each, with everything from drag and comedy to live music.

Also during the event, several vendors are expected to set up shop for the evening, showcasing and selling spooky decor and other items. Raffles will also be conducted for different pieces of art.

The cost for entry to the fundraising event is $15 for general admission and $25 for VIP access.

Proceeds will be used to cover a variety of needs that people in the transgender community may face.

As an example, Rootes said, funds raised may apply toward covering copays for hormone replacement therapy or a down payment on an apartment.

“Every dollar that’s raised for the fundraiser goes toward the community,” Rootes said.

Rootes said the planning of the event is going smoothly.

She gave a special shout-out to DeKalb resident Sata Prescott for taking charge as director of the Spooky Show and Shop fundraiser.

“Everything has been incredibly detailed,” Rootes said. “He’s reached out to tons of local businesses. He’s gotten so many people from the community engaged. Planning it has been very exciting.”

Volunteers are encouraged and welcome to get involved.

Rootes said she’s hoping the fundraiser has a strong turnout.

“I’m hoping for big numbers,” she said.