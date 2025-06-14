‘We’re sick of everything Trump’s doing’: Hundreds join No Kings protest in DeKalb

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd talks to protesters Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a No Kings rally along Sycamore Road at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. The group was protesting the policies of President Donald Trump and his administration. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Hundreds attended a “No Kings” protest in DeKalb on Saturday, staging sharp and public opposition to the U.S. government under its leader, President Donald Trump, who prepared to host a military parade more than 750 miles away.

The DeKalb protest was one of thousands across the country Saturday, timed to counterprogram a massive military parade commemorating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, which coincided with Trump’s 79th birthday in Washington, D.C.

The planned protests occurred after several days of nationwide demonstrations against federal immigration raids, including in Los Angeles, where Trump deployed the National Guard and U.S. Marines against the wishes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Fred Barnhart, of DeKalb, said he protested because he thinks the Trump administration has fascist and authoritarian policies. Barnhart, one of hundreds crowded along Sycamore Road Saturday, said he fears for his right to marry who he wants.

“As a gay male I feel like my rights are tied to trans rights,” Barnhart said. “Gays in the military, same sex marriage, all of those things are on the list to be removed and that pisses me off. And I’m an American, I’ve been here my whole life.”

Protests in all 50 states were organized in part by progressive group Indivisible, though DeKalb’s was more homegrown.

Anna Wilhelmi, head of the DeKalb County Democratic Party, said the gathering was organized through a partnership between the DeKalb County Democratic Party, Exploring Issues, 350 Kishwaukee Environmental, DeKalb Migrant Aid and REACT - Responsive Engagement Activating Civic Talent. Dozens also held a No Kings protest Saturday in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.

In addition to herself, Wilhemi said five other speakers addressed the crowd – many too sprawled to hear – including NIU’s Joe Flynn, social service agency staffer Frankie DiCiaccio, Amy Doll, Latino community leader Veronica Garcia Martinez and REACT coordinator Cynthia de Seife.

Bobbi McFarland, 71, with Exploring Issues and the DeKalb County Democratic Party, said she thinks a peaceful protest “is the best way to curtail abuses” from government officials.

“There’s been a lot of information that shows it [protesting] does make a difference,” McFarland said.

Protester Candace Marx said she wanted to be an example to others to show the importance of standing up for one’s rights.

“We’re just sick of everything Trump’s doing,” Marx said. “Mostly I’m out here just to show people it’s OK to protest, and don’t be scared of all the tactics they’re trying, that the Trump administration is doing to try to scare people from coming out.”

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said in May that the Trump administration is “actively looking at” suspending habeas corpus, the constitutional right for people to legally challenge their detention by the government, The Associated Press reported.

Katie Hogan, 19, of Sycamore, said one of her reasons to protest was to fight for rights she believes are owed to all under the Constitution.

“It’s anti-America, honestly,” Hogan said of recent Trump-era action. “It’s unconstitutional, and people that love America don’t deport its citizens and treat its citizens this poorly.”

The crowd on Saturday appeared to be the largest seen in DeKalb since Trump took office for his second term. At least four similar protests have drawn significant numbers in DeKalb County so far this year.

Many donned patriotic attire, waved American flags (Saturday was Flag Day) and displayed poster boards with messages to those who drove by on Sycamore Road.

Some signs declared messages like “Welcome immigrants NOT White House criminals,” “Time to wake up,” “No puppet Kings,” “Canada we hate him too,” and numerous other messages.

Many drivers passing by appeared to honk their horns in solidarity. Vehicle passengers recorded videos of the protest.

But at least one person was there to counter-protest.

Steve Bellows, a 6-year military veteran, flew a Trump 2020 presidential campaign flag in one hand, and a U.S. Air Force flag in the other. He stood on the east side of Sycamore Road and said he wanted to exercise his First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly.

He appeared to be the sole pro-Trump demonstrator around. He told Shaw Local News Network that No Kings protesters allegedly damaged his American flag.

Sycamore Alderperson Virginia Sherrod, 70, an active member among local Democrats, said she didn’t know what happened but wanted to speak to the importance of civility and remind others that everyone has a right to demonstrate, regardless of their views.

“There’s two sides to every coin,” Sherrod said. “And I apologize if something of his was damaged. Shame on that [alleged] individual because we’re better than that. We have to put ourselves to a higher standard. Everyone has a right to protest.”

Bellows was invited by a reporter to respond to those gathered in DeKalb who may oppose his views.

“I think it’s a waste because Trump never said he was a king,” Bellows said.

An official White House social media account in February posted a fake Time magazine cover of Trump adorned with a golden crown. When asked about it, Bellows said he thinks the post was done in jest.

Many protestors compared the Trump administration’s policies to Nazi-era Germany, another aspect Bellows said he disagreed with.

“My dad served over in Germany, I’m very offended by it,” Bellows said. “That’s why I’m out here holding my flag. Very offended by it. Trump is not a Nazi.”

Many DeKalb protesters said they fear what they believe is the erosion of due process under Trump’s America. Bellows said he believes the Constitution provides due process only for people who enter the U.S. legally or Americans.

When told by a reporter that the Constitution provides due process for all persons, Bellows abruptly ended his interview with Shaw Local.

Mass deportations have thrust the defining American document into the spotlight in recent weeks. The Fifth Amendment provides “due process of law,” giving certain rights to a person being prosecuted for a crime. The 14th Amendment says no state can “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

When asked what he thought of those who take offense to Trump-era Nazi comparisons, Barnhart said he believes it’s time for people to place the nation’s interests over partisanship.

“Put aside your party,” Barnhart said. “Your party is no longer what it was. I understand being fiscally conservative, I even understand social conservatism, but this is just beyond the pale. This is way behind that. It’s everything that they are supposed to be against.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.