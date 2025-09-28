Kishwaukee College Foundation receives $5K grant for textbook initiative

The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently received a $5,000 grant from the 3M Site Hometown Donation program to support the Nursing Textbook Initiative.

The initiative provides Kishwaukee College nursing students funds for textbooks and class materials.

The college began an “all-in” tuition model, including fees and textbook costs in tuition, in the spring. The model is supported through the foundation and textbook initiative.

“The foundation is committed to ensuring our students have the resources they need to complete their educational and professional goals,” Kishwaukee College Foundation Development Director Courtney Walz said in a news release. “We are thankful for 3M’s generosity to help kick off this initiative.”

The Kishwaukee College nursing program trains qualified professionals for the regional health care system. The program also has 95% of graduates employed as registered nurses six months after graduation.

The 3M Site Hometown Donation program supports nonprofit organizations with more than $70.1 million in donations.

For information, visit kish.edu/nursing, 3m.com or kish.edu/fundinginitiatives.