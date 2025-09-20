New Hinckley service fund meant to strengthen community in honor of late leader

A new Hinckley community service fund has been set up to honor the legacy of the late Michael Constant and support local efforts to strengthen the town.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently announced the creation of the Hinckley Community Endowment Fund meant to honor Constant, who also was on the foundation’s board.

“Mike believed deeply in supporting Hinckley and was proud to be the representative at the Community Foundation. Our family is honored that this fund will continue his commitment to the community,” Mike’s wife, Debbie Constant, said in a news release.

Michael Constant died May 20. He leaves behind a strong legacy of service, integrity and dedication to his hometown of Hinckley, according to the release. He served on the Community Foundation board since 2021 and was most recently vice president. Mike was known for his financial expertise, steady leadership and deep care for the people of Hinckley.

He served 20 years as a village trustee and Planning Commission member, helped lead the Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals, and helped start Hinckley’s Harvesting Our Future initiative. At the foundation, Mike was a valued member of the Grants Committee and chaired the Impact Investing Committee, helping guide new ways to support local projects, according to the release.

In recognition of his contributions, the Hinckley Community Endowment Fund was created to provide grant support to organizations located in and/or serving Hinckley, with a preference for those based in the village. As an endowed fund, it will offer permanent, sustainable funding to strengthen the community that Mike loved so much.

“Mike’s passion for Hinckley and his thoughtful leadership made a real and lasting impact,” foundation Executive Director Dan Templin said in a news release. “We’re grateful for his service, his friendship and his vision for a stronger future for his hometown. This fund is a fitting tribute that will carry on his legacy of caring and commitment.”

Initial memorial contributions helped establish the Hinckley Community Endowment Fund.

Additional gifts are welcome and encouraged to help grow its impact and support important local projects for years to come. For more information or to contribute, visit dekalbccf.org/donate or contact Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.