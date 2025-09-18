NIU at Mississippi State: 3 things to know heading into the game

Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock walks the field before an NCAA football game against Maryland earlier this month in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher) (Mike Buscher/AP)

The NIU football team heads to Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday to take on Mississippi State, the first meeting between the two programs.

The Huskies are 1-13 against SEC schools, the lone win exactly 22 years ago Saturday. The Huskies beat Alabama 19-16 on Sept. 22, 2003.

The Huskies have beaten Power 4 schools each of the last two years. They won at Notre Dame last year and at Boston College in 2023. They had the chance on Sept. 5 against Maryland but fell 20-9.

The Huskies are 1-1 entering the contest, and the Bulldogs are 3-0. With a loss, NIU would be under .500 for the first time since starting the 2023 season 1-4. They ended up winning a bowl game that year and finishing 7-6.

Kickoff is 3:15 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Here are three things to know about the game.

‘Cut it loose’ on offense

The Huskies have struggled to score through the first two games this season, which started with a 19-17 win against Holy Cross. The passing game in particular has struggled, with the Huskies ranking 130th in passing yards (100 yards per game), 126th in scoring offense and 132nd in first downs.

Coach Thomas Hammock said he likes how the offense performs in practice, especially when going against the first-team defense as opposed to the scout team.

“We’re not playing good on offense, but the thing that’s holding us back is our inability to go cut it loose,” Hammock said. “What do you have to lose? If there is no pressure to fail, go play as free as you can play. That’s the attitude and mentality they need to take.”

The offense has been powered by Chavon Wright (38 carries, 167 yards, touchdown) and Telly Johnson Jr. (31-153-1). The duo has accounted for both of NIU’s offensive touchdowns.

Josh Holst is 26-for-40 passing this year for 192 yards and an interception. DeAree Rogers has 10 receptions for 89 yards.

“In practice, when we go good-on-good, that’s when we typically tend to cut it loose,” offensive lineman A.C. Curry said. “When we go versus scout team, he always tells us we can’t play down to our opponent’s ability. You have to have the same mentality when it’s scouts vs. good-on-good, and obviously keeping that same flow.”

Facing familiar faces

The Mississippi State roster features three former NIU players acquired via the transfer portal in the offseason. Wide receiver Cam Thompson, defensive lineman Ray Thomas and defensive back Nevaeh Sanders play for the Bulldogs.

Sanders has played in three games, Thompson in two and Thomas in one. Thomas did have four tackles, including one for a loss, in MSU’s last game, a 63-0 win against Alcorn State.

Hammock said there’s no extra motivation or even strategic advantage going up against the former players. He said it’s just part of the game now.

“We’re watching people in the two-deeps and that are starting,” said Hammock, although Sanders and Thompson are listed on the depth chart this week for the Bulldogs. “Last week Ray Thomas played extremely well. I would imagine they would play him a little bit more based on what I saw on tape. If he plays more, we understand who he is and what he can do and what he’s capable of doing at the defensive end position.”

Defense on a hot streak

The Huskies have held each of their last six opponents to 20 points or less, the second-longest such streak in the nation behind Florida, which has done it seven straight weeks.

Mississippi State has scored at least 24 points in every game this year.

“I would love to hold this team to 20 points,” Hammock said. “We know that’s going to be a tremendous ask. ... We’ve got nine new starters on defense, and those guys have stepped up and understand expectations.”