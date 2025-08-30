NIU 19, Holy Cross 17: 5 observations from season-opening victory

Northern Illinois University's running back Chavon Wright (10) gets a first down during the first half of the game before being tackled by Holy Cross on Saturday Aug. 30, 2025, held at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

NIU was trailing in the fourth quarter against Holy Cross, the second time in three years the Huskies trailed to an FCS team at home.

But unlike against SIU in a 14-11 loss in 2023, the Huskies came back for a 19-17 win on Saturday in the season opener at Huskie Stadium.

Here are five observations from the win.

First touchdown of the game gives Holy Cross a lead for 13 seconds in wild fourth quarter

NIU led 6-3 into the fourth quarter with its defense dominating. But when starting quarterback Josh Holst left the game with an injury, the offense dried up, giving the defense little time to rest. And the Crusaders took advantage.

Cal Swanson found Max Mosey for a 46-yard gain, then found Blake Youngblood for a 16-yard score for the game’s first touchdown and Holy Cross’ first lead, 10-6.

But it didn’t last long. NIU’s Dev’ion Reynolds, who already had a 54-yard return, took the kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. A defender seemed to be gaining on him, but Reynolds found a second gear in the final 30 yards and sprinted untouched to the end zone, putting NIU ahead 12-10 with 10:21 left.

Offense comes to life at right time for key touchdown

After Reynolds’ touchdown, the Huskie defense forced a three-and-out. NIU took over on its own 39. They converted twice on third down on the drive after only converting once before and scored a pivotal touchdown to push the lead to 19-10 with 4:15 left.

Jackson Proctor was in at quarterback for the injured Holst, but the Huskies spent the drive on the ground. Chavon Wright plunged in from 2 yards out on a direct snap. And it proved key as the special teams, which aside from Reynolds struggled all game, allowed a 96-yard kickoff return for a score by Alijah Cason.

Chavon Wright makes impact in first game

It only took until his second carry for Wright to make his presence known. The transfer took his second carry 45 yards, setting the Huskies up for their first score of the game, a 20-yarder on fourth and goal from the 3. It put the Huskies up 3-0 with 4:00 left in the first.

Wright led NCAA Division II players with 2,233 yards last year and 38 touchdowns. The touchdowns were a single-season D-II record. He also added the team’s first offensive touchdown.

He finished with 77 yards on 11 carries.

Takeback payoff

Aside from a few good returns from Reynolds, including the touchdown, the Crusaders answered the NIU field goal by reaching their 48 in just three plays.

The Huskies have spent the offseason emphasizing forcing turnovers, calling them takebacks and working on various drills. And it all paid off.

Muhammad Jammeh came up with an interception on a pass deflected by Filip Maciorowski, though the Huskies were unable to score on their next drive.

The Huskies almost came up with a second turnover on the next drive when Quinn Urwiler punched the ball out from Charly Mullaly after a 7-yard catch and Mark Hensley recovered it. But upon review Mullaly’s knee was down at the NIU 36.

Holy Cross kept marching to the NIU 24, but Urwiler and Marc Pretto sacked Swanson, knocking the Crusaders out of field goal range.

Special team struggles throughout despite some positives

In addition to turnovers, special teams was a point of emphasis in the offseason. But struggles in the kick and punt games cost the Huskies throughout the game.

The Crusaders’ first score came courtesy of a bad snap on a punt by Ross Pedro. It sailed over Danny Vuckovic’s head and he had to sprint back to the NIU 13 to recover it.

But the defense stepped up, forcing the Crusaders back 2 yards. They settled for a field goal to tie things up.

To start the second half, Cason returned a kick 69 yards. Again the defense held, and this time the 41-yard kick missed as NIU clung to a 6-3 lead with 13:28 left in the third. He also had the TD return for 97 yards in the fourth.

Then late in the third, with the score still 6-3 Adam Due blocked Vuckovic to set the Crusaders up on the NIU 37. But again the defense held and again the Crusaders missed a field goal.