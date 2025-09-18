Independent bookstore to open in downtown Sycamore

Welcome to Sycamore, Illinois sign on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A new paper-focused business with a penchant for dark romance is coming to Sycamore.

Hidden Chapter Bookshop, an small independent bookstore, is expected to open in downtown Sycamore in the near future, according to social media posts from the budding business on Facebook and Instagram.

While books began arriving Tuesday, the opening day for the indie bookstore at 207 W. State St., Suite A, has not yet been announced.

Coffee, seating and a reading nook will be available to patrons of Hidden Chapter Bookshop, according to the business’s social media post.

The bookstore is expected to primarily sell romance and dark romance novels, but other genres such as fantasy, thriller and young adult also will be available for purchase.