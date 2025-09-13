DeKalb Chamber announces Athena Award finalists

LaCretia Konan, board chair and DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and 2021 Athena Award recipient, kicks off the ceremony Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the Athena and Women of Accomplishment awards reception hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce at the Egyptian Theatre. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently announced the finalists and honorees for the 2025 Athena and Women of Accomplishment awards.

The award recipients will be named during the Athena and Women of Accomplishment Award Reception at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The Athena Award finalists include Devyn Grzywa, Rylie Loucks-Kues, Linda Sherman, and Donna Larson, Ed.D. The Women of Accomplishment honoree are Kathy Dombek and Donna Willrett.

Tickets cost $18 through Oct. 10. The tickets prices will increase to $25 Oct. 11. Tickets also will be available at the theater. To buy tickets, visit dekalb.org.

The Athena Award recognizes women for being a role model, community service, assisting women to meet their full potential and professional and business accomplishments.

The Women of Accomplishment Award recognizes individuals who meet Athena criteria but are retired or no longer working in DeKalb County.

For information, visit dekalb.org.