Kailey Kunstman, Kaneland top Sycamore: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls golf

Kaneland 184, Sycamore-DeKalb 223: At Sycamore, Kailey Kunstman was the medalist with a 43 to lead the Knights.

Emma Kunstman added a 45 for Kaneland. Samantha Maxwell led the Spartans with a 51.

Rockford Christian 244, Genoa-Kingston 246: At Rockford, Madelynn Swanson was the medalist with a 55 in the loss.

Boys golf

Sycamore 150, Sterling 181: At Sycamore, Gavin Sedivie carded a 36 to earn medalist honors for the Spartans.

Easton Goodeill shot a 37, Tyler Lockhart a 38 and Andrew Swedberg a 39.

Neuqua Valley 151, DeKalb 181: At Naperville, Tyler Brackemyer led the Barbs with a 43.

Batavia invite: At Batavia, Kaneland was eighth in the 18-team field.

Joe di Guglielmo shot a 76 to pace the Knights. Hayden Deutsch added a 78.

Rockford Christian 144, Genoa-Kingston 162: At Rockford, Mason Smith’s 39 led the Cogs in the Big Northern Conference loss.

Lisle 207, Hinckley-Big Rock 210: At Lisle, JJ Harnack carded a 46 to lead the Royals.

Boys soccer

Hinckley-Big Rock 6, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Sawyer Smith scored two goals in the win.

Austin Roop, Alex Casanas, Lofton Atkins and Gavin Pickert each scored once. Travis Herrmann had a pair of assists. Casanas and Mark Pritchard shared time in goal for the shutout.

Genoa-Kingston 3, North Boone 0: At Genoa, the Cogs picked up the BNC win.

Ayden Hernandez scored twice and Sebastian Lara added a goal in the win. Adrian Leon had not only a shutout in goal but an assist as well.

Girls flag football

DeKalb 52, Boylan 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs dominated for the win.

Girls volleyball

Westmont 2, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves lost 25-17, 25-20.